Geographic Atrophy Market Size is expected to grow by 2032, estimates DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Geographic Atrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Geographic Atrophy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Geographic Atrophy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from Geographic Atrophy Market Report

• According to the research report published by the European Society of Retina Specialists named Retinal disease in Europe, France accounted for the highest pooled prevalence estimate of late AMD3.3%, closely followed by Italy 3.2%, Germany 2.4%, and Spain 2.3%.

• According to the research study of Friedman et al. (2004), the overall prevalence rate of geographic atrophy of the US population 40 years and older was 0.81 per 100 people.

• The leading Geographic Atrophy Companies working in the market include Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Iveric Bio (formerly Ophthotech Corporation), Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Hemera Biosciences, Allegro Ophthalmics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Novartis, Roche, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, CellCure Neurosciences (a subsidiary of Lineage Cell Therapeutics), and others.

• Promising Geographic Atrophy Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of the development include ACU-4429, OpRegen, OCU410, Tinlarebant, NGM621, ANX007, and others.

• March 2024: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for Danicopan. This is a dose finding study designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of danicopan in participants with GA secondary to AMD. The study consists of a Screening Period of up to 6 weeks, a 104-week masked Treatment Period, followed by a 30-day Follow-up after the last dose. This study will have 4 treatments arms: 100 milligrams (mg) twice daily (bid), 200 mg bid, 400 mg once daily (qd), and matching placebo.

• March 2024: Boehringer Ingelheim announced a study of Phase 1 clinical trials for BI 771716. This study is open to adults with geographic atrophy, an advanced form of age-related macular degeneration. People can join the study if they are at least 50 years old. The purpose of this study is to find out how well different doses of a medicine called BI 771716 are tolerated.

Geographic Atrophy Market Outlook

Geographic Atrophy Overview

Geographic Atrophy (GA) is an advanced form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD).Macular degeneration also called age-related macular degeneration (AMD or ARMD) is a medical condition that may result in blurred or no vision in the center of the visual field. There are two basic types of macular degeneration: “dry” and “wet”. According to the “American Macular Degeneration Foundation, ”approximately 85–90% of the cases of macular degeneration are the “dry” (atrophic) type.

Geographic Atrophy Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Prevalent Cases

• Total Diagnosed cases of Geographic Atrophy by Age Distribution

• Total Geographic Atrophy Cases by Visual Impairment

• Geographic Atrophy Treated cases

• Total Geographic Atrophy Diagnosed cases

Geographic Atrophy Epidemiological Insights

Geographic Atrophy Market Dynamics

The Geographic Atrophy market dynamics is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending across the world and the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period. Key players like Genentech/Roche (RO7171009; RG6147), Ionis Pharmaceuticals/Roche (IONISFB-LRx), NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM621), Aviceda Therapeutics (AVD104), Stealth BioTherapeutics (Elamipretide), CellCure Neurosciences/Lineage Cell Therapeutics and Roche (OpRegen), Regenerative Patch Technologies (CPCB-RPE1), and others are involved in developing treatments for GA.

Geographic Atrophy Treatment Landscape

Geographic Atrophy treatment is the development of pharmacological interventions. Several clinical trials have explored the use of medications targeting specific molecular pathways involved in the development and progression of Geographic Atrophy. It covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies available in the Geographic Atrophy market for the treatment of the condition. It also provides Geographic Atrophy treatment algorithms and guidelines in the United States, Europe, and Japan.

Geographic Atrophy Drugs Uptake

• Aviceda Therapeutics developing AVD-104, is an intravitreal nanoparticle molecule with a unique dual mechanism of action for the treatment of GA through its modulation of critical inflammatory pathways via inhibition of the activity of retinal macrophages and repolarization of activated macrophages to their resolution state coupled with inhibition of complement cascade amplification. Recently in April 2023, AVD-104 received FDA clearance for the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for initiating Phase II (SIGLEC trial) clinical trial. In October 2023, Aviceda Therapeutics, announced that he enrollment in part 1 of the SIGLEC Phase II/III the US clinical trial is complete and the company is preparing to shortly initiate part 2.

• NGM621 by NGM Biopharmaceuticals is a humanized Immunoglobulin 1, or IgG1, monoclonal antibody administered via intravitreal, or IVT, injection. NGM621 was engineered to potently bind to and be a long-acting inhibitor of complement C3 with the treatment goal of reducing disease progression in patients with geographic atrophy, or GA, secondary to age-related macular degeneration NGM Biopharmaceuticals announced it had completed enrollment in the Phase II CATALINA study, which is evaluating the safety and efficacy of intravitreal injections of NGM621 in patients with geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration. Data from a Phase I trial showed that NGM621 was well tolerated, with no patients experiencing serious SAEs or drug-related adverse events. In February 2022, NGM621 received Fast Track designation from the US FDA, for GA secondary to age-related macular degeneration. If approved, the medicine will have a chance to differentiate itself in the treatment of GA and opportunities to establish category leadership and the potential for every 8-week dose.

• OpRegen is a subretinally delivered cell replacement therapy comprised of retinal pigment epithelium cells byCellCure Neurosciences (a subsidiary of Lineage Cell Therapeutics). RPE cells are essential components of theback lining of the retina and function to help nourish the retina including photoreceptors. OpRegen is currentlybeing tested in a Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of advanced dry AMD with geographicatrophy. In September 2015, the US FDA has granted Fast Track designation to OpRegen, for patients withsevere dry-form of AMD.

Scope of the Geographic Atrophy Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Geographic Atrophy Companies- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Iveric Bio (formerly Ophthotech Corporation), Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Hemera Biosciences, Allegro Ophthalmics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Novartis, Roche, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, CellCure Neurosciences (a subsidiary of Lineage Cell Therapeutics), and others.

• Geographic Atrophy Pipeline Therapies- ACU-4429, OpRegen, OCU410, Tinlarebant, NGM621, ANX007, and others.

• Geographic Atrophy Market Dynamics: Geographic Atrophy Market Drivers and Barriers

Geographic Atrophy Ongoing Clinical Trials Analysis

