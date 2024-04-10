Attorney Jessie Serna Represents Clients in Personal Injury Cases
"Jessie Serna: Dedicated Advocate for Personal Injury Victims, Championing Justice Against Big Insurance"SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Jessie Serna, a seasoned legal expert with over 40 years of experience in personal injury law, is actively extending her services to new clients. Her remarkable track record includes successfully challenging the Court of Appeals and the California Supreme Court. Attorney Serna has established herself as a staunch advocate against big insurance companies.
Attorney Serna’s work has touched on numerous personal injury cases, including automobile, pedestrian, bicycle, and motorcycle accidents and wrongful death cases. She is committed to tirelessly fighting to ensure her client receives a just and fair settlement for their injuries, recognizing the profound impact these incidents have on their lives.
Those seeking legal assistance receive comprehensive support from Attorney Serna’s office. She tailors her approach to the individual needs and circumstances of her clients. With this personalized attention and her extensive experience, Attorney Serna is a trusted choice for those seeking the compensation they deserve in personal injury matters.
Further details about her services and expertise can be found on the Law Offices of Jessie Serna website.
About Attorney Jessie Serna: Attorney Jessie Serna is a distinguished personal injury lawyer in San Jose, California. With over four decades of experience, she has a proven track record of success, including significant victories in higher courts. Her passion for ensuring her clients receive justice makes her a formidable ally in pursuing fair compensation for personal injury victims.
Company: Law Offices of Jessie Serna
Address: 1585 The Alameda, Suite 100
City: San Jose
State: CA
Zip code: 95126
Telephone number: 408-294-9002
