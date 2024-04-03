MPD Arrests Suspect in Northeast Armed Carjacking

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce the arrest of a man for an armed carjacking and armed robbery in Northeast.

On Friday, January 12, 2024, at 9:08 a.m., the suspects approached the victim, as he was near his vehicle, in the 4400 block of Hunt Place, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property and car keys. The suspect assaulted the victim and took his property. The second suspect attempted to drive off with the victim’s vehicle but was unsuccessful. The suspects fled the scene with the victim’s property.

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 19-year-old Marquise Derby, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24005865