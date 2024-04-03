SSRM INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that SSR Mining Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SSR Mining Inc. (“SSR Mining” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SSRM) and certain of its officers.



Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired SSR Mining securities between February 23, 2022 and February 27, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/SSRM.

Case Details:

SSR Mining purports to be a “precious metals mining companywith four producing assets located in the United States, Türkiye [“Turkey”], Canada and Argentina. The Company is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties, producing gold doré as well as silver and lead and zinc concentrates. SSR Mining's diversified asset portfolio is comprised of high-margin, long-life assets located in some of the world's most prolific metal districts.”

According to the Complaint, this class action lawsuit is about the Company’s mine and mining activities in Çöpler (“Copler”), Turkey.

The Complaint alleges that SSR Mining made materially false and/or misleading stateents because the Company misrepresented and failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to SSR Mining’s business, operations, and prospects at the Copler mine, which were known to Defendants or recklessly disregarded by them. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) Defendants materially overstated SSR Mining’s commitment to safety and the efficacy of its safety measures at the Copler mine;

(2) SSR Mining engaged in unsafe mining practices at the Copler mine which were reasonably likely to result in a mining disaster; and

(3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects at the Copler mine were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

What’s Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/SSRM or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in SSR Mining you have until May 17, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

