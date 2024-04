IoT Fleet Management Market Will See Strong Expansion Through 2031 - Fleet Complete, Omnitracs, Trimble Inc

IoT Fleet Management Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐จ๐“ ๐ ๐ฅ๐ž๐ž๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ $๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ’ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก $๐Ÿ๐Ÿ” ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ—.๐Ÿ–% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the IoT fleet management market, such as technological advancements across transportation & logistics sector, and increase in use of cloud-based technology for smart fleet management solutions. IoT fleet management provide effective fleet tracking, real-time monitoring, dedicated remote server for fleet data, and security features in a single system. Fleet operators track vehicles through route optimization or selection of best routes in real time that further reduce the transportation costs and idle time by increasing the operational efficiency. The purpose of IoT fleet management is to deliver effective real-time monitoring, fleet tracking, and security. In addition, data generated from IoT and sensors help in analyzing and making a cost effective decision as per requirement. For instance, a manager of a fleet of cars can get the data of fuel efficiency based on the route taken. Owing to all the aforementioned factors the IoT fleet management market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

๐•๐ง๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ, ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐ ๐ฅ๐ž๐ž๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ž, ๐‚๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐œ๐ก๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง (๐ˆ๐๐Œ), ๐€๐“&๐“ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐๐Ž๐‘๐“๐‡๐‘๐”๐ ๐†๐‘๐”๐๐Œ๐€๐, ๐“๐จ๐ฆ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐๐•, ๐–๐ž๐›๐Ÿ๐ฅ๐ž๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐Ž๐ฆ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ฌ, ๐‡๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ฒ๐ฐ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐“๐ซ๐ข๐ฆ๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ, ๐’๐ข๐ž๐ซ๐ซ๐š ๐–๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ, ๐“๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐œ๐š ๐’.๐€, ๐•๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ณ๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ

Based on application, the tracking and monitoring segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on services, the professional segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. In addition, the segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the private segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2031.

In 2021, Asia-Pacific region is dominating the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China dominated the IoT fleet management market in 2021. The freight and logistics industry is booming in these economies. In addition, increased adoption of outsourced logistics services in the region is driving the growth of the IoT fleet management industry in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, high government support for development of logistics infrastructure in the region is also boosting the market growth.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global IoT fleet management market, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2031. In addition, the region is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

The report analyzes these key players in the global IoT fleet management market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜

By end use industry, the retail and e-commerce segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By customer type, the b2b segment is projected to lead the global IoT fleet management market

By services, the intermodal segment is projected to lead the global IoT fleet management market

By mode of transport, the roadways segment is projected to lead the global IoT fleet management market

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

