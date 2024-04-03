Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Updates : is Anticipated to Surpass USD 26.099 Billion by 2030 ; at 17.1% CAGR

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market is projected to reach $ 26.099 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 17.10% from 2021 to 2030.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Product, Application and End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Product (Oligonucleotide-Based Drugs, Synthesized Oligonucleotides, Reagents, and Equipment), Application (Therapeutic Applications, Research Applications, and Diagnostic Applications) and End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, CROs and CMOs, Academic Research Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global oligonucleotide synthesis industry was pegged at $5.19 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $26.09 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2021 to 2030.

𝑴𝒂𝒋𝒐𝒓 𝒅𝒆𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒈𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒕𝒉

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market is experiencing growth due to increased government investments and R&D spending in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, alongside a rise in the use of synthesized oligonucleotides in molecular diagnostics and clinical applications. The demand for high-end customized oligos and advancements in purification methods are further driving market expansion. However, challenges such as delivering oligonucleotide drugs to specific targets and complexities associated with therapeutic oligos are impeding growth. Nevertheless, there are promising opportunities on the horizon, including a growing focus on personalized medicines and untapped potential in developing economies, which could benefit market players in the future.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒚𝒏𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒔𝒊𝒛𝒆𝒅 𝒐𝒍𝒊𝒈𝒐𝒏𝒖𝒄𝒍𝒆𝒐𝒕𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒇𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒉𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝑪𝑨𝑮𝑹 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉 2030

During the forecast period, the synthesized oligonucleotides segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%, primarily fueled by increased utilization across various domains such as molecular diagnosis and clinical applications. However, in 2020, the oligonucleotide-based drugs segment dominated the market, capturing over one-third of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market share. This was attributed to the growing number of FDA-approved drugs and the expanding clinical pipeline for oligonucleotide-based medications.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒑𝒆𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒄 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒅𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕

In 2020, the therapeutic segment accounted for the largest share, representing approximately two-fifths of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market, driven by increased research into therapeutic applications. However, during the forecast period, the research segment is expected to demonstrate the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. This growth is attributed to the increasing approval of numerous drugs in recent years.

𝑴𝒂𝒋𝒐𝒓 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Biogen Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

LGC Limited

Kaneka Corporation

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Merck KGAA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑭𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒚

Based on product, the oligonucleotide-based drugs held the largest share in the global market in 2020.

On the basis of application, the therapeutic application held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 16.00% during the forecast period.

