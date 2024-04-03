Drummond comments on State Supreme Court ruling on compacting litigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (April 2, 2024) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond made the following remarks today after the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the state Legislature has authority to pass bills that create State-Tribal compacts. Drummond represented the legislative leadership in the lawsuit that Gov. Stitt had filed against them after lawmakers overrode two of his vetoes.

“I was honored to represent the Legislature in their efforts to uphold Oklahoma law, and I am pleased with the unanimous ruling in our favor. Gov. Stitt has repeatedly abused his office to wage baseless legal battles against our Native American tribes, wasting millions of dollars in state resources. This ruling makes clear that the Governor’s compacting authority is statutory only, subject to intervention by the Legislature when the Governor fails or refuses to act in the best interest of all four million Oklahomans.”