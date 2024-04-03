European Commission co-hosts international conference on restoring justice for Ukraine in The Hague

On 2 April, the European Commission, the Netherlands, and Ukraine co-hosted an international conference on ‘Restoring Justice for Ukraine’ at the World Forum in The Hague.

The event gathered foreign and justice ministers from participating countries and representatives of the International Criminal Court, the Council of Europe, the Register of Damage for Ukraine, Eurojust, and Ukrainian non-governmental organisations. The King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, and Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, also participated via video.

The conference highlighted the participants’ continued commitment to ensure accountability for the international crimes committed in Ukraine, facilitate their investigation and prosecution, including for the crime of aggression, and lay the groundwork for compensation for damages.

A ministerial meeting of the Dialogue Group was held during the conference, as well as the fourth meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Register of Damage, at which the first submission of claims was announced.

