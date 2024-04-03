Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,460 in the last 365 days.

European Commission co-hosts international conference on restoring justice for Ukraine in The Hague

On 2 April, the European Commission, the Netherlands, and Ukraine co-hosted an international conference on ‘Restoring Justice for Ukraine’ at the World Forum in The Hague.

The event gathered foreign and justice ministers from participating countries and representatives of the International Criminal Court, the Council of Europe, the Register of Damage for Ukraine, Eurojust, and Ukrainian non-governmental organisations. The King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, and Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, also participated via video.

The conference highlighted the participants’ continued commitment to ensure accountability for the international crimes committed in Ukraine, facilitate their investigation and prosecution, including for the crime of aggression, and lay the groundwork for compensation for damages.

A ministerial meeting of the Dialogue Group was held during the conference, as well as the fourth meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Register of Damage, at which the first submission of claims was announced.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

European Commission co-hosts international conference on restoring justice for Ukraine in The Hague

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more