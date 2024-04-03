Air Taxi Market Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future: Uber Elevate, Joby Aviation, EHang
Key Players in This Report Include:
Uber Elevate (United States), Joby Aviation (United States), EHang (China), Volocopter (Germany), Lilium (Germany), Vertical Aerospace (United Kingdom), SkyDrive (Japan), Geely (United States), Airbus Urban Mobility (Airbus Vahana) (France), Vertical Aviation (United States), Airbus (United States), Overair (United States), Archer Aviation (United States), Beta Technologies (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Air Taxi market to witness a CAGR of 17% during forecast period of 2024-2030.
Definition:
Air taxis are small, electric or hybrid-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed for short-distance urban and regional transportation.
Market Trends:
• Growing interest in urban air mobility (UAM) solutions.
Market Drivers:
• Congestion and traffic problems in urban areas.
Market Opportunity:
• Expansion into new markets and regions.
Market Challenges:
• Limited range and payload capacity of current eVTOL aircraft.
Market Restraints:
• Regulatory hurdles and safety certification.
Global Air Taxi Market Breakdown by Service Type (Urban Air Mobility (UAM), Regional Air Mobility) by Technology (eVTOL (Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing), VTOL (Vertical Takeoff and Landing)) by Operational Mode (Pilot-Controlled, Autonomous) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global Air Taxi market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report
• To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Air Taxi market by value and volume.
• To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Air Taxi
• To showcase the development of the Air Taxi market in different parts of the world.
• To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Air Taxi market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Air Taxi
• To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Air Taxi market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Key questions answered
• How feasible is Air Taxi market for long-term investment?
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Air Taxi near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Air Taxi market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
