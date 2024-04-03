Submit Release
Commemorative Postmark Cancellation Service of “10th Anniversary of a Holistic Approach to National Security”

MACAU, April 3 - To celebrate the 10th Anniversary of a Holistic Approach to National Security, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office, from 09:00 to 17:30 on 15th April 2024 to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “10th Anniversary of a Holistic Approach to National Security”.

Commemorative envelopes will be distributed to the public. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!

