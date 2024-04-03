Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the warrant of arrest issued by a Davao Court against Apollo Quiboloy

Bilang na ang masasayang araw ni Apollo Quiboloy. Halos lahat na ng institusyon sa Pilipinas ay gumagalaw para mapanagot siya.

The PNP in Davao previously expressed its willingness to work with other law enforcement agencies in arresting the Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader. Tiwala ako na matutupad ito at mahuhuli si Quiboloy.

Once he is arrested, the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality will expect his appearance in our next hearing.

Pinapanawagan ko din kay Quiboloy na huwag nang mag-inarte. Ang dami na niyang ginawa para takbuhan ang obligasyon niya sa batas. He should just cooperate and properly answer the accusations hurled against him. Kung walang kasalanan, hindi kailangang magtago.

Muling higit na pasasalamat sa mga biktima ni Quiboloy na buong tapang na lumalaban. Papasaan pa at ang katarungan ay makakamit din.