PHILIPPINES, April 3 - Press Release

April 3, 2024 Bong Go provides support to indigent students in Naga City, Camarines Sur Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized the need to further support and empower the youth and provide them access to quality education, considering their vital role in nation-building. In the past, Go has co-authored Republic Act 11510 which institutionalizes the Alternative Learning System (ALS) and improves the delivery of basic education to the underserved and disadvantaged students. The law provides support for typically underrepresented students, such as indigenous students, students from less privileged backgrounds, and students with physical and learning disabilities. He then shared that during the term of former president Rodrigo Duterte, RA 10931 or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act was enacted into law. This law has immensely supported impoverished students by providing free education in local colleges, universities, and state-run technical vocational institutions. Building upon the successes of Republic Act No. 10931, Go co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1360 which seeks to expand the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) coverage. Furthermore, Go commended President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. for signing into law RA 11984, also known as the "No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act". Go co-authored and co-sponsored the measure in the Senate. Recently, Go's Malasakit Team extended additional support to disadvantaged students in Naga City, Camarines Sur. Held at Barangay Calauag Covered Court on Monday, March 25, they assisted 333 indigent students with snacks, masks, vitamins, and shirts. They also gave away shoes and a mobile phone to select recipients. "Basta isa lang po ang pakiusap ko sa inyo, mag-aral kayo ng mabuti. Sa bawat estudyanteng makakapagtapos ng pag-aaral, buong pamilya nila ang maaari nating maiahon sa hirap. Huwag din nating kalilimutang pasalamatan ang ating mga magulang na halos nagpapakamatay magtrabaho mapaaral lang ang kanilang anak," Go said. The qualified beneficiares also received educational assistance from the government through the initiative of Go and in cooperation with Congressman Gabriel "Gabby" Bordado Jr. Meanwhile, as Chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, Go also gave away balls for basketball and volleyball as part of his efforts to motivate the children to engage more in sports activities and stay away from vices. "Huwag nating sayangin ang mga naumpisahan ni dating pangulong Rodrigo Duterte lalo na yung laban sa ilegal na droga. Para iyan sa kinabukasan ng ating mga anak. Kaya palagi kong payo sa kabataan: get into sports, stay away from drugs, to keep healthy and fit," Go added. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also offered assistance to those with health concerns as he advised them to seek the services of the Malasakit Center at Bicol Medical Center (BMC) in the city. Principally authored and sponsored by Go, the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 provides poor and indigent Filipinos convenient access to medical assistance programs by the government. "Mayroon na tayong 161 na Malasakit Center sa buong Pilipinas. Ang Malasakit Center ay one-stop shop. Nasa isang kwarto sa loob na ng ospital ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno - ang PhilHealth, PCSO, DOH, at DSWD na handang tumulong sa inyo. Lapitan n'yo lang, inyo 'yan, para 'yan sa Pilipino ang Malasakit Center," Go explained. The senator also supported the construction of over 700 Super Health Centers nationwide. In the province, 18 Super Health Centers were funded, including two in Naga City. These Super Health Centers, which was advocated by Go with the support of DOH, local government units, and his fellow lawmakers, aim to bring primary care, medical consultations and early disease detection closer to grassroots communities "Tandaan natin, isang beses lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito. Iyan po ang totoo," he said. Go, who also serves as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, remains committed to boosting the economic development and improving the public service delivery of the city as he supported the construction of the Mabolo - Almeda Bypass Road. Additionally, Go was also instrumental in enhancing the San Fernando Sports Complex in San Fernando, improving the Bula and Nabua Section channel, and the construction of Lalud - Garchitorena Road, among others. "Ako po ang inyong Senator kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po yan sa Diyos," added Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for Filipinos in need.