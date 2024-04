Poe on Taiwan earthquake

We extend our deepest sympathies to the people of Taiwan affected by the earthquake.

Our support also goes for the many individuals providing emergency assistance and rescue efforts on the ground.

As home to thousands of Filipinos, we hope our countrymen in the impacted areas are out of harm's way.

We are confident that with the resilience and hard work of the Taiwanese people, they will recover from this tragedy and rebuild their communities anew.