April 3, 2024 "Health equates to life itself and must remain a top priority for Filipinos," - Bong Go champions health sector reforms during Senate Health Hearing Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, presided over the health committee's public hearing on Tuesday, April 2. Fellow Senator Raffy Tulfo also attended. Senator Go outlined a series of urgent matters during his opening statement, underscoring the government's imperative role in enhancing the health sector's capabilities and refining healthcare services and infrastructure across the country to protect lives of Filipinos. It can be recalled that the previous hearing on March 12 discussed the Medical Assistance for Indigent Patients (MAIP) program under the Department of Health (DOH), which saw a budget increase this year. The hearing also covered proposed legislative measures for local hospitals, updates on the Health Facilities Enhancement Program, the release of Health Emergency Allowance for healthcare workers, and staffing concerns at Malasakit Centers, among others. At the forefront of the agenda were proposals to upgrade and establish public hospitals. These initiatives complement the Philippine Health Facility Development Plan, which seeks to prioritize and allocate funds effectively for the construction, repair, and rehabilitation of various public health facilities in collaboration with the DOH and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM). "I fully support the intent and objectives of these local bills, but if we are to pass these, I reiterated the need to ascertain the commitment of the DBM and the Department of Health to implement and fund these local bills. Ayaw po natin na maging white elephant ito. Pasa-pasa tayo tapos di naman po magagamit, masasayang po," Go reaffirmed. "Dapat siguraduhin na ang bawat ospital ay may sapat na pondo para sa pagpapatakbo at pagpapanatili sa mga ito. Hindi dapat ito maging white elephant o unfunded laws," he reiterated. A significant highlight of the hearing was Senator Go's continuous appeal for the release of the Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) still overdue to healthcare workers, who were lauded as heroes during the global pandemic, saying, "Another aspect we shall look into is the welfare of our healthcare workers. Hindi lang health facilities ang importante kundi pati na rin ang mga healthcare workers na mismong gumagamot at nagmamalasakit sa mga pasyente. Sila po ang heroes sa panahon ng pandemya, hindi po natin mararating ito kung hindi po dahil sa kanilang sakripisyo." The senator issued a strong call to action to the DOH and DBM, emphasizing the urgency of compensating healthcare professionals for their invaluable service during the state of public health emergency due to COVID-19 in accordance with the law. "Ako po yung taong aksyon agad... Ako po ay hindi po ako tumitigil sa pag-appeal sa kanila na bigyan po ng prayoridad itong Health Emergency Allowance dahil services rendered na po ito. Pinagpaguran niyo na po ito, pinaghirapan niyo na po ito, at yung iba po ay dalawang taon na po ang nakakaraan," he said. "So ang tanong diyan ngayon sa DBM, sa DOH, kung isa ba ito sa inyong naging prayoridad, magiging prayoridad, at appeal ko for the nth time. Umaapela po ako sa DOH, sa DBM kung meron naman po kayong unprogrammed funds na inilalaan, bakit hindi niyo po ilagay sa tuktok itong Health Emergency Allowance, pinaka-priority niyo... para matapos na yung obligasyon sa kanila," he underscored. Another critical point of discussion was the continued operations of the Malasakit Centers program, a legislative milestone championed by Senator Go himself. Republic Act No. 11463, principally authored and sponsored by Go, aims to ensure that poor and indigent patients gain access to the medical assistance programs provided by the government, thereby alleviating the financial burden of healthcare. "We want to be constantly updated on the implementation of this law. Umapela po ako na gamitin ang pondo ng gobyerno para sa mahihirap po nating mga kababayan," cited Go. The senator then urged, "Wala dapat matanggihan na pasyente dahil lahat naman sila nangangailangan, at mga mahihirap po nating kababayan ang pupunta dito. Tandaan natin pera po ito ng mga kababayan natin, para po ito sa mahihirap." In parallel, the hearing also delved into the PhilHealth Konsulta Program and provided updates on various PhilHealth initiatives, reflecting the committee's commitment to enhancing health insurance coverage for all Filipinos. "Aside from medical assistance, equally important is the health insurance provided by the government. Lahat po ng Pilipino miyembro ng PhilHealth kaya gusto po nating marinig sa PhilHealth kung ano ang mga programa nito. We want to examine the coordination between the DOH and PhilHealth in the implementation of each other's programs particularly on the availability of PhilHealth programs in public health facilities. While commending DOH's efforts behind the Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Service (BUCAS) and health caravans, Go also highlighted that more than 700 Super Health Centers have been funded to bring primary medical services closer to the grassroots. He appealed to PhilHealth to accredit these so that patients can avail of free medical services from the Super Health Centers. "Kaya tayo naglagay ng mga Super Health Centers para mapalapit ang serbisyo medikal sa ating mga kababayan," he highlighted. "I commend the efforts like the Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Service or BUCAS and health caravans. Malaking tulong po ito sa mga kababayan natin. Pero etong Super Health Center, may structure na po ito. Kailangan rin po Secretary Ted maganda po ang coordination with PhilHealth Konsulta program. Para maka-avail naman sila ng libreng konsulta mula sa gobyerno," he highlighted. In light of the recent pertussis outbreak, Senator Go urged the public to adhere to preventive measures, including proper hygiene practices and the wearing of face masks, to mitigate the spread of the disease. "Umapela rin tayo na maglatag ng mga interventions, at sa kooperasyon ng mga komunidad ay mababawasan ang paglaganap ng naturang sakit at maiwasan na may masawi sa ating mga kababayan, he added. "It is incumbent upon us to be updated on the state of our healthcare system and the status of our efforts to improve it further. If necessary, we will call for a weekly or monthly hearing to check the progress of programs involving health," Go suggested.