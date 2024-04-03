Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,473 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on strong earthquake in Taiwan

PHILIPPINES, April 3 - Press Release
April 3, 2024

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON STRONG EARTHQUAKE IN TAIWAN

Following the 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan this morning, it is imperative that the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) swiftly account for every OFW in Taiwan who may have been affected by the tremor. The DMW must urgently ensure that the needs of every Filipino who may have been displaced or injured are promptly addressed.

Furthermore, I urge the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to immediately act on the threat of tsunami in certain coastal areas in the country. The government must ensure that coastal communities under tsunami warnings are evacuated to higher grounds as soon as possible.

You just read:

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on strong earthquake in Taiwan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more