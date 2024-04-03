PHILIPPINES, April 3 - Press Release

April 3, 2024 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON STRONG EARTHQUAKE IN TAIWAN Following the 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan this morning, it is imperative that the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) swiftly account for every OFW in Taiwan who may have been affected by the tremor. The DMW must urgently ensure that the needs of every Filipino who may have been displaced or injured are promptly addressed. Furthermore, I urge the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to immediately act on the threat of tsunami in certain coastal areas in the country. The government must ensure that coastal communities under tsunami warnings are evacuated to higher grounds as soon as possible.