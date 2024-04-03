Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu Has A Courtesy Meeting with Director General of the International Organization Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Laos Daovy VONGXAY
On April 2, 2024, Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu had a courtesy meeting with Director General of the International Organization Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Laos Daovy VONGXAY. The two sides had an exchange of views on the current international situation and the role of the United Nations, as well as cooperation between China and Laos in the United Nations, among others.