ObsEva Announces Delisting from SIX Swiss Exchange and Exemption from Certain Obligations Associated with the Maintenance of Listin

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR of the SIX Swiss Exchange

GENEVA, Switzerland – April 3, 2024 – ObsEva SA (SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies for women’s health, today announced that the Regulatory Board of SIX Swiss Exchange has granted the delisting of the shares of the company (Swiss Security Number 126'004'193 / ISIN CH1260041939) from SIX Swiss Exchange and has exempted the company from certain obligations associated with the maintenance of the listing.

The last trading day of the company's shares on SIX Swiss Exchange will be on Friday, May 3, 2024 and the delisting will be effective as from Monday, May 6, 2024.

Pursuant to a decision issued by SIX Exchange Regulation, the company was granted an exemption from certain obligations associated with the maintenance of the listing as follows:

“ObsEva (Issuer) is exempted from the following obligations with regard to the planned delisting up to and including 6 May 2024:

  1. Publication and submission of the annual report 2023 (Art. 49 of the Listing Rules [LR] in connection with Art. 10 et seq. Directive Financial Reporting [DFR] and Art. 9 Ciph. 2.01 Directive Regular Reporting Obligations [DRRO]);
  2. Publication of ad hoc announcements (Art. 53 LR in connection with Directive Ad hoc Publicity [DAH]), with the exception of the publication of an ad hoc announcement regarding the announcement of the date of delisting of the registered shares of the Issuer as soon as this date has been determined;
  3. Disclosure of management transactions (Art. 56 LR);
  4. Maintenance of a corporate calendar (Art. 52 LR);
  5. Fulfilment of all regular reporting obligations (Art. 55 LR in connection with Art. 9 DRRO) except the following:
    • Ciph. 1.01 (Change of name of the issuer);
    • Ciph. 1.02 (Change of address of registered office/place of primary management);
    • Ciph. 1.07 (Changes to contact persons).“


About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva has established a development program focused on improving in vitro fertilization success rates. ObsEva is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is traded under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.


