Heart Failure Market Size is expected to grow by 2032, estimated DelveInsight

heart failure market

Heart Failure Market

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Heart Failure Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Heart Failure, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Heart Failure market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Heart Failure Market Report

• The increased number of Heart Failure cases, along with the emerging treatment, is likely to contribute directly to the market growth during the forecast period.

• DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall diagnosed prevalent population of heart failure in the 7MM was reported as ~15 million in 2022.

• The leading Heart Failure Companies working in the market include Roche, Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, Merck & Co, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AbbVie, Gilead Sciences, Amgen, Biogen, Moderna, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, among others.

• Promising Heart Failure Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include PC-61815, Omecamtiv Mecarbil, AZD4831, Rexlemestrocel-L (Revascor), Finerenone (Kerendia), Semaglutide 2.4 mg, Sotagliflozin, Furoscix (furosemide injection), HNO (Nitroxyl) Donor (BMS-986231), Lenrispodun (ITI - 214), Levosimendan, CardiAMPCell Therapy, Tirzepatide, and others.

• April 2024: AstraZeneca announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for AZD3427. This study is intended to assess the ability of AZD3427 to reduce pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) after 24 weeks of treatment in participants with heart failure (HF) and pulmonary hypertension (PH) Group 2.

• April 2024: Bayer announced a study of Phase 3 clinical trials for Finerenone (BAY94-8862). The purpose of this study is to evaluate the effect of finerenone compared to placebo (a tablet without active substance) in the reduction of cardiovascular death (generally meaning death due to disease of the heart or blood vessels) and total Heart Failure (HF) events, including HF hospitalization and urgent visits for HF(generally meaning a hospital stay or urgent presentation to a healthcare unit due to worsening symptoms of heart failure) in patients suffering from HF with an ejection fraction greater than or equal to 40%.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the Heart Failure Market Share @ Heart Failure Market Outlook

Heart Failure Overview

Heart failure is a chronic condition characterized by the heart's inability to pump blood effectively to meet the body's needs. It doesn't mean the heart has stopped working, but rather that it's not working efficiently enough. This can lead to symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue, swelling in the legs, ankles, or abdomen, and difficulty exercising.

Heart Failure Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Heart Failure Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Heart Failure Gender-specific Cases

• Heart Failure Ejection Fraction-specific 3 Cases

• Heart Failure NYHA Class-specific Cases

• Heart Failure Type-specific Cases

• Heart Failure Age-specific Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Heart Failure Epidemiology trends @ Heart Failure Epidemiological Insights

Heart Failure Treatment Market

The primary approach to managing heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) revolves around suppressing neurohormonal activity using various medication classes. Treatment of heart failure should be viewed as an ongoing process. Initially, the focus is on lifestyle adjustments, including quitting smoking, avoiding alcohol and caffeine, reducing stress, limiting fluid intake, and moderating dietary salt. Simultaneously, optimizing essential medical therapies is prioritized.

As treatment progresses, more intensive medication regimens or the use of devices like pacemakers or implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs) may be considered. Other options include cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT), biventricular pacing, or ventricular assist devices (VADs). If traditional interventions prove inadequate, heart transplantation becomes a viable option, potentially improving both survival rates and quality of life for those dealing with severe heart failure.

Heart Failure Therapeutics Market

The management of heart failure relies on several medications such as angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, angiotensin receptor II blockers, beta-blockers, and diuretics. Additionally, various treatments including aldosterone antagonists, amiodarone, antiaggregants, anticoagulants, calcium antagonists, diuretics, nitrates, among others, are utilized for addressing heart failure in affected patients. Recently approved therapies for heart failure include Entresto and Corlanor.

Heart Failure Market Dynamics

The heart failure dynamics market is poised for transformation in the upcoming years. Numerous prominent companies are channeling investments into diverse treatment avenues for congestive heart failure. These include SGLT2 inhibitors, cardiac myosin activators, myeloperoxidase inhibitors, mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists, GLP-1 receptor agonists, cell therapies, and more. Such investments are anticipated to fortify the heart failure market in the years ahead. Additionally, market growth is being propelled by the increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), rising cases of coronary artery disease, shifts in lifestyle patterns, a surge in smokers, and the escalating prevalence of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, among other factors.

Heart Failure Market Growth

However, several factors could hinder the expansion of the heart failure market. Heart failure is a multifaceted syndrome, and although current treatments can mitigate heart failure risks and slow its progression in certain patients, they are not universally effective. Despite the capability of existing therapies to decelerate disease advancement, there remains a notable unmet medical requirement for patients who continue to deteriorate, even with optimized standard care, as heart failure cannot be cured.

Furthermore, heart failure treatment imposes a substantial economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and quality of life. Additionally, the growth of the heart failure market might be hindered by the failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a scarcity of healthcare specialists. Moreover, the prevalence of undiagnosed and unreported cases, along with the lack of awareness about the disease, could also impact the growth of the heart failure market.

Scope of the Heart Failure Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Heart Failure Companies- Roche, Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, Merck & Co, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AbbVie, Gilead Sciences, Amgen, Biogen, Moderna, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, among others.

• Heart Failure Pipeline Therapies- PC-61815, Omecamtiv Mecarbil, AZD4831, Rexlemestrocel-L (Revascor), Finerenone (Kerendia), Semaglutide 2.4 mg, Sotagliflozin, Furoscix (furosemide injection), HNO (Nitroxyl) Donor (BMS-986231), Lenrispodun (ITI - 214), Levosimendan, CardiAMPCell Therapy, Tirzepatide, and others.

• Heart Failure Market Dynamics: Heart Failure Market Drivers and Barriers

Discover more about Heart Failure Drugs in development @ Heart Failure Ongoing Clinical Trials Analysis

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Heart Failure

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Heart Failure

4. Heart Failure: Market Overview at a Glance

5. Heart Failure: Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Heart Failure Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Heart Failure Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Heart Failure Treatment

11. Heart Failure Marketed Products

12. Heart Failure Emerging Therapies

13. Heart Failure: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Heart Failure

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.