Restoring the Landscape of Africa - Plant With Purpose Recognized Again by TerraFund for AFR100
Funding recipients gather during the TerraFund for AFR100 round two launch event in Bujumbura, Burundi.
It allows us to deepen our commitment to empower communities in Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo by fostering hope and healthier communities along with environmental healing.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant With Purpose, a Christian organization and an international leader in environmental restoration and economic development, was recently selected for a second round of funding by the TerraFund for AFR100. This selection provides financial support which allows the organization to continue its vital work through its local partners in Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
AFR100 is a global initiative that aims to restore 100 million hectares (more than 247 million acres) of degraded land across Africa by 2030. The initiative is a partnership which features 31 African governments as well as technical and financial partners like the Bezos Earth Fund and the Audacious Project. AFR100 is committed to accelerating forest landscape restoration efforts across the African continent by improving food security, resilience against climate related events, and poverty reduction.
Plant With Purpose was one of only 10 nonprofits chosen in Burundi and one of nine selected in the Democratic Republic of Congo to receive funding. This selection reflects the positive impact that the organization’s Community Design Restoration (CDR) approach is having on two areas in great need of environmental care, specifically the Ruzizi River Basin – a critical biodiversity hotspot and home of the planet's second largest rainforest. CDR equips local communities to take ownership of their landscapes, actively involving them in identifying restoration needs, selecting suitable plant species, and implementing sustainable land management practices in those areas. It all results in tangible economic and environmental benefits such as increased food security, diversified livelihoods, and climate resilience.
“We are certainly blessed to again receive financial support from the prestigious TerraFund for AFR100,” said Christi Huizenga Renaud, vice president of development and marketing for Plant With Purpose. “This selection for not just one but two of our projects is a testament to the transformative power of our CDR approach. It allows us to deepen our commitment to empower communities in Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo by fostering hope and healthier communities along with environmental healing.”
The program from Plant With Purpose promotes a three pillar, evidence-based approach which includes environmental regeneration, economic empowerment, and spiritual renewal. In Burundi, it contributes to economic resilience and greater food security for families in a country that has long been challenged by hunger. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, these efforts also promote peace and social unity in a country where conflict presents some of the greatest threats. Plant With Purpose partners with more than 1,200 churches across the globe in the countries where they work.
This recent selection is a second cohort which follows Plant With Purpose’s participation in the first cohort of AFR100 recipients in 2022. With this second win, the organization has strengthened its commitment to African landscape restoration by receiving a total of $300,000 to amplify its vital work in both countries.
Phase two officially launched earlier this year with in-person events and workshops in Bujumbura, Burundi. These gatherings, generously supported by TerraFund, brought community members, government officials and AFR100 partners together to celebrate the initiative and solidify plans for collaborative action.
With its proven 40-year track record of faith-driven service and unwavering focus on environmental and economic progress, Plant With Purpose remains ready to leverage its AFR100 funding to empower communities, restore landscapes and build a greener, more prosperous future for Africa.
For more information about Plant With Purpose, please visit plantwithpurpose.org.
About Plant With Purpose
Founded in 1984, Plant With Purpose is a leading Christian environmental organization, based in San Diego, California. Now operating in nine countries, Plant With Purpose spearheads initiatives for environmental restoration, poverty alleviation and spiritual renewal. The group’s holistic model focuses on community-led innovation and leadership that helps global communities reverse structural and environmental causes of rural poverty. Plant With Purpose’s integrated solutions have resulted in more than a half-million people reversing poverty, more than 60 million trees being planted, and 2.7 million acres of land being restored or protected. With local programs in Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Dominican Republic, Ethiopia, Haiti, Malawi, Mexico, Tanzania and Thailand, Plant With Purpose has a global team of more than 500 people. To learn more, visit plantwithpurpose.org.
