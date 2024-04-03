PVOIL enhances effort to handle ransomware attract at the earliest

VIETNAM, April 3 - HÀ NỘI — PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (PVOIL) is working with the Ministry of Public Security to handle a ransomware attack which caused disruption to its IT system to disrupt.

The company has reported the attack to management agencies and is trying to maintain its normal operation and business.

The company's website at the address https://www.pvoil.com.vn/ was unavailable as of 9.30am this morning.

PVOIL and its members will maintain gasoline retail sales to customers to prevent any disruptions in the supply of this essential commodity. However, the issuance of electronic invoices will be temporarily disrupted during the troubleshooting process.

After the system is repaired and returns to normal, PVOIL will issue electronic invoices, warehouse delivery notes and internal transportation notes and carry out other procedures in accordance with established regulations.

The General Department of Taxation is supporting PVOIL in the process of troubleshooting. It has temporarily closed the direct connection with PVOIL’s system and will reopen it the attack has been resolved.

On March 24, securities company VNDirect's entire system also suffered a cyberattack, resulting in the temporary unavailability of the trading platform.

The system of VNDirect reopened on April 1 after a week of disruption. — VNS