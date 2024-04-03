Major markets sharply raise imports of cameras and camcorders from Việt Nam

VIETNAM, April 3 - HÀ NỘI — The export of cameras, camcorders and components earned more than US$720 million last month, an increase of 75.6 per cent year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Overall, this product group earned more than $2.15 billion in the first quarter of this year, an increase of 69.5 per cent over the same period last year.

The standout feature of this selection of export goods is the notable surge in imports across all key markets.

China was the largest market for Vietnamese cameras, camcorders and components with more than $931.72 million as of February 29, a sharp increase of 105 per cent over the same period last year. Thus, the Chinese market accounts for 43 per cent of this product.

The US is Việt Nam's second largest market with a turnover of more than $136 million in the first two months of the year, accounting for 6.3 per cent.

South Korea ranked third with more than $92.8 million, an increase of 22.5 per cent over the same period last year, and the proportion reached 4.3 per cent.

Besides the three main markets above, Việt Nam also exports to Hong Kong (China), Japan and India.

By the close of the first quarter of this year, this product category has emerged as the second-fastest-growing, trailing only behind plastic products.

The export of cameras, camcorders and components brought in more than $7.6 billion last year, an increase of 19.5 per cent over the same period, to be the product with the third highest growth rate, only after fruits and vegetables and rice. — VNS