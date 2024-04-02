Spring 2024 CWD Management Action Wrap-up

Since CWD was initially detected in the Slate Creek Area in 2021, our CWD management objective continues to be to minimize the spread of CWD outside of the “hot spot” and minimize the portion of animals that have CWD within Unit 14, and across Idaho.

The elimination of CWD within a landscape and deer population to date has been unachievable across the US. However, through adaptive management the CWD severity within a population (prevalence) and potential of spread to other areas can be minimized. To accomplish this, the Fish and Game lethally removed deer (and 2 sick elk) to reduce the deer density inside of the Slate Creek. The management action occurred on public lands and only on private properties where permission was allowed.

Results from the management include:

Total Management Action Removals:

White-tailed deer: 83

Mule deer: 72

Elk: 2

Total: 157

CWD Detections:

CWD Negative: 140 (90%)

CWD Positive: 16 (10%) 12 White-tailed deer 3 Mule deer 1 Elk



Approximately 8,000 lbs. of game meat from animals that tested negative for CWD will be donated to churches, food pantries, and community action centers for distribution.