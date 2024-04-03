Submit Release
MPD Searching for Armed Kidnapping Suspects

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District Detective’s Office are searching for the suspects involved in a Southeast armed kidnapping.

 

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at approximately 8:52 a.m., the suspects approached the victims in the 4300 block of F Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victims. The suspects then forced the victims into their residence. One of the victims resisted and the suspects fled the scene with the victims’ property.

 

The suspects were captured by nearby cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

