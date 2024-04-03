Submit Release
MPD Searching for Robbery Suspects in Mount Pleasant

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects in an assault with intent to commit robbery in Northwest.

 

On Monday, April 1, 2024, at 5:00 p.m., the victims were walking in the 3100 block of Mt. Pleasant Street, Northwest, when they were assaulted by multiple suspects. The suspects demanded the victim’s cell phones and money. The victims fled from the suspects.

 

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/L8wcU9v4oIE

 

 

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

CCN: 24048794

###

