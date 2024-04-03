MPD Searching for a Man in a First-Degree Sexual Abuse

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man who sexually assaulted a woman, inside of a residential building, in the 1400 block of L Street, Southeast.

On Monday, April 1, 2024, at approximately 6:30 p.m., while inside of a residential building, the suspect forced the victim at knifepoint to engage in an unwanted sexual act. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/lduXHvF9oKw

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24048894