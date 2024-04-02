Submit Release
MPD Arrests Two Teenagers in a Robbery

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District arrested two teenagers who robbed a man in the 4600 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

 

On Saturday, March 30, 2024, at approximately 11:57 p.m., the suspects approached the victim at the listed address and demanded money from the victim. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene.

 

On Sunday, March 31, 2024, a 14-year-old juvenile male and a 15-year-old juvenile male both of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear).

 

CCN: 24047959

