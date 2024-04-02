PRESS RELEASE – Australia to provide additional AUD$20 million (WST$36.7 million) general budget support financing to Samoa ahead of CHOGM

Apia, SAMOA – The Australian Government has committed an additional AUD$20 million (WST$36.7 million) in direct budget support towards Samoa’s Treasury.

This additional budget support will reinforce the Government of Samoa’s fiscal strength as it prepares for hosting a successful Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting later this year.

The Exchange of Letters for this funding arrangement was co-signed by Samoa’s Minister of Finance, Lautimuia Uelese Vaai, and Australia’s High Commissioner to Samoa, His Excellency Mr William Robinson.

This AUD$20 million (WST$36.7 million) budget support is in addition to the AUD$50 million (WST$91 million) over 8-years that was signed last year by former High Commissioner Emily Luck and Minister Lautimuia.

“We warmly thank the people and Government of Australia for their continued support and commitment to working in partnership for the prosperity of Samoa’s communities.

This support will also ensure a successful CHOGM, where we look forward to showcasing the best of fa’a-Samoa and our Pacific way on the international stage,” said Minister Lautimuia.

“This support reflects Australia’s approach to all its partnerships, with a deep commitment to locally led solutions. Samoa knows the challenges it’s facing best, and this support direct into Samoa’s Treasury enhances the nation’s ability to respond to those challenges,” said High Commissioner Robinson.

Australia delivers its budget support in partnership with development partners that are committed to Samoa’s long-term sustainable development – New Zealand, World Bank, Asian Development Bank and the European Union – through the Joint Policy Action Matrix (JPAM).

The JPAM mechanism, with dialogue across Government, provides rigour and assurance that Australia’s budget support contributes to Samoa’s pursuit of global best practice policies and reform actions that are fit for purpose for Samoa’s national priorities.

ENDS.

SOURCE – Australian High Commission, Samoa