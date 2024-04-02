ADDRESS BY AUSTRALIAN HIGH COMMISSIONER, H.E WILL ROBINSON AT THE SIGNING OF THE GENERAL BUDGET SUPPORT – 28 March 2024

SAMOA, April 2 - • Minister Lautimuia Uelese Vaai

• Chief Executive Officer Saoleititi Maeva Betham-Vaai

• Ministry of Finance colleagues

Minister Lautimuia, it is my honour to be co-signing with you this additional funding arrangement between the Governments of Samoa and Australia.

Our signatures today put into effect the provision of WST$36.7 million Tala in General Budget Support directly into Samoa’s Treasury.

This funding support is in addition to the WST$91 million over 8-years that was signed last year between our two Governments.

This support further strengthens Samoa’s ability to achieve its own priorities, led by your institutions and expertise, particularly in public financial management, good governance, and economic reform – essential for the prosperity of your communities.

Minister, Samoa understands best the challenges it is facing. It is also Samoa that is best placed to respond to those challenges.

Samoa’s hosting of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting is also looming on the horizon.

Australia is pleased to support the solid economic foundation from which Samoa will be able to deliver a safe and successful CHOGM.

Australia delivers its budget support in partnership with development partners that are committed to Samoa’s long-term sustainable development – New Zealand, World Bank, Asian Development Bank and the European Union – through the Joint Policy Action Matrix.

The JPAM mechanism, with dialogue across Government, provides rigour and assurance that our budget support contributes to Samoa’s own pursuit global best practice policies and reform actions that are fit for purpose for Samoa’s national priorities.

Minister, this budget support complements the work of another flagship bilateral partnership Tautai: Governance for Economic Growth.

Tautai is working across the Government of Samoa to support a suite of Samoa’s own economic development initiatives through technical assistance, project management, professional development and facilitating twinning arrangements with Australian institutions.

Minister, the Australian Government values our partnership because the economic prosperity, stability, and security for both our countries are interdependent and best pursued together.

Faafetai tele lava, Minister Lautimuia, and your colleagues at the Ministry of Finance. May you all have a safe Easter with your loved ones.

Thank you.

SOURCE – Australian High Commission, Samoa