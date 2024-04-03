St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Offenders

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4002408

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111





DATE/TIME: 04/2/24 @ 1432 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Scott Highway, Groton VT





ACCUSED: Gavin Walendy

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Disorderly Conduct









ACCUSED: Steven Chapin JR.

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Simple Assault









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, State Police were notified of a citizen dispute occurring at a residence on Scott Highway in Groton. Troopers arrived and identified the two parties as Gavin Walendy (26) and Steven Chapin Jr. (29). Investigation revealed the two engaged in a physical dispute that escalated to Walendy wielding a knife. Walendy was also displaying signs of intoxication. Walendy was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for fingerprints and processing. Chapin was issued citation to Caledonia Criminal Court and released. Walendy was issued citation to Caledonia Criminal Court and held at Northeastern Correctional Facility, St. Johnsbury, on $1,000 bail.





ACCUSED: Gavin Walendy

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/03/2024 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: Included





ACCUSED: Steven Chapin Jr.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/27/2024 @ 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A









*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.