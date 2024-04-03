St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Offenders
CASE#: 24A4002408
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 04/2/24 @ 1432 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Scott Highway, Groton VT
ACCUSED: Gavin Walendy
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Steven Chapin JR.
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, State Police were notified of a citizen dispute occurring at a residence on Scott Highway in Groton. Troopers arrived and identified the two parties as Gavin Walendy (26) and Steven Chapin Jr. (29). Investigation revealed the two engaged in a physical dispute that escalated to Walendy wielding a knife. Walendy was also displaying signs of intoxication. Walendy was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for fingerprints and processing. Chapin was issued citation to Caledonia Criminal Court and released. Walendy was issued citation to Caledonia Criminal Court and held at Northeastern Correctional Facility, St. Johnsbury, on $1,000 bail.
ACCUSED: Gavin Walendy
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/03/2024 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1,000
MUG SHOT: Included
ACCUSED: Steven Chapin Jr.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/27/2024 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
