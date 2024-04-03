Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,496 in the last 365 days.

Nevada Copper Files Financial Statements, MD&A and AIF for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

YERINGTON, Nev., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (FSE: ZYTA) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) today announced that it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements, management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and Annual Information Form (“AIF”) for the year ended December 31, 2023. These filings can be found on the Company’s website at www.nevadacopper.com and the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is the owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project located in Nevada, USA with substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade Underground Mine and processing facility, which was recently restarted and is undergoing a ramp up of operations to nameplate capacity, and a large-scale open pit PFS stage project.

Randy Buffington
President & CEO

For additional information, please see the Company’s website at www.nevadacopper.com, or contact:
Tracey Thom | Vice President, IR and Community Relations
tthom@nevadacopper.com
+1 775 391 9029


Primary Logo

You just read:

Nevada Copper Files Financial Statements, MD&A and AIF for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more