Stream Advisory Issued for Shoal Creek Located South of Galena, Kansas

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for Shoal Creek from the Missouri state line to the confluence with the Spring River and south to the Oklahoma state line in Cherokee County.

The stream advisory is a result of a raw sewage release near the City of Joplin, Missouri. The city is working to address the source problem.

The advisory has been issued because potential elevated bacteria and contaminants may be present in Shoal Creek and the Spring River. If you live or have activities near these segments of the Creek and River, do not enter the stream or allow children or pets to enter the stream.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment will rescind the advisory once plant operations are repaired and subsequent bacteria testing indicates secondary (wading) contact has been deemed safe.

