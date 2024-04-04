Perfect Corp. Introduces AI Hair Type Analysis, Empowering Brands to Recommend Personalized Hair Care Regimens

Perfect Corp. Introduces AI Hair Type Analysis Technology, Empowering Brands to Recommend Personalized Hair Care Regimens to Customers

The unique beauty tech innovation utilizes AI to identify hair texture, thickness, and curl pattern in seconds

Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perfect Corp., the leading AI and AR beauty and fashion technology provider and developer of ‘Beautiful AI’ solutions, today announced an AI innovation for the hair care industry. Perfect Corp.’s new AI Hair Type Analysis technology utilizes advanced AI to identify hair texture, thickness, and curl patterns in seconds. This unique beauty tech advancement recognizes up to 10 distinct curl patterns and shapes, ranging from straight to extremely coily. The tool offers users insight into their hair type by placing them in one of 9 ranges. This technology allows hair care brands and retailers engage with customers by providing personalized insights into hair care shopping experiences.

AI Hair Type Analysis Set to Transform the Hair Care Retail Journey

With Perfect Corp.’s unique AI Hair Type Analysis technology, hair care brands and retailers will be able to provide customers with an enhanced and customized shopping experience. By examining various sections of the hair, the AI Hair Type Analysis solution accurately identifies 9 distinct hair type ranges across 10 categories from straight to wavy to extremely coily, and everything in between. This solution empowers hair care brands to swiftly provide highly precise and consistent results along with personalized recommendations tailored to each customer's unique hair type. The technology is poised to alleviate a major pain point in the hair care consumer journey by streamlining the interaction between hair care brands and their customers, while also boosting consumer confidence through precise insights into their hair characteristics.

AI Tech to Boost Sales and Customer Engagement in Hair Care

In the beauty industry, personalization has swiftly become crucial for engaging shoppers and delivering value. The AI-powered Hair Analysis solution leverages AI technology to identify each customer's unique hair type, enabling brands and retailers to provide tailored advice across multiple touchpoints, from online to in-store. By simply scanning with any camera device, consumers can discover their hair type and receive personalized recommendations addressing their specific hair care needs. This empowers consumers with greater purchasing confidence while helping hair care brands drive sales and foster deeper customer engagement.

Revolutionizing the Hair Care Industry with Transformative AI Experiences

“At Perfect Corp., our mission is to solve consumer pain points with AI innovation,” said Perfect Corp. CEO and Founder Alice Chang, “The innovative AI Hair Type Analysis technology simplifies the purchasing journey, empowering individuals to make confident, well-informed decisions when selecting hair care products. We are excited to introduce this solution to the hair care retail industry as it drives satisfaction and loyalty through personalization.”

For more information on Perfect Corp.’s AI Hair Type Analysis Technology, click here.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) leverages ‘Beautiful AI’ innovations to make our world more beautiful. As a pioneer and leader in the space, Perfect Corp. works with over 600 partners around the globe to empower brands to embrace the digital-first world by transforming shopping journeys through digital tech innovations. Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys through hyper-realistic virtual try-ons, AI-powered skin analyses, personalized product recommendation tools and many more Beautiful AI innovations.

