Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Trupanion, and Apple and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP), and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).



Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP)

On February 15, 2024, Trupanion reported preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, stating that “the Company expects to report two material weaknesses in internal controls.”

On this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

The focus of this investigation is whether Apple issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information relevant to investors. The US Justice Department and 16 attorneys general are suing the iPhone maker for violating antitrust laws. And in Europe, the company is said to be facing probes about whether it’s complying with the region’s Digital Markets Act. Apple, fresh from its €1.8 billion ($2 billion) European Union fine for blocking music streaming apps from informing users of cheaper deals, has been the focus of more attention since the DMA came into full effect on March 7.

Then on March 21, 2024, Investor's Business Daily published a report titled "Apple Stock Drops As Justice Department Sues iPhone Maker." According to the report, "The lawsuit alleges that Apple's conduct makes it harder for Americans to switch smartphones, undermines innovation for apps, and imposes extraordinary costs on developers, businesses and consumers."

On this news, Apple shares dropped by 4.29% in intraday trading on the same day, erasing about $113 billion in market value and taking their year-to-date loss back to 11%.

