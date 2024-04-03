First Partner Siebel Newsom Tours Sierra College to Spotlight Programs Preparing Students for Well-Paying Jobs

ROCKLIN – Today, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, alongside the Governor’s Council for Career Education, visited Sierra College’s workforce programs that are empowering students by providing training for well-paying jobs. During the visit, the First Partner met with students from the Mechatronics program – created to meet regional industry needs – as they worked in the college’s Makerspace.

“The Sierra College Mechatronics program is a great example of the commitment the Governor and I share to provide Californians with pathways to well-compensated careers so they have the resources to provide for themselves and their families. The focus on recruiting more women into STEM fields like mechatronics also furthers our goal to close the wage, wealth, and opportunity gaps by uplifting women in industries that traditionally exclude us.” – First Partner Siebel Newsom

PROGRAM SUCCESS STORY: Among the students the First Partner met with was Sara Lausmann, the Line Maintenance Manager at Bosch Semiconductors, a soon to be 200mm silicon carbide (SiC) Fab plant in Roseville – and recipient of a : Among the students the First Partner met with was Sara Lausmann, the Line Maintenance Manager at Bosch Semiconductors, a soon to be 200mm silicon carbide (SiC) Fab plant in Roseville – and recipient of a CalCompetes award last year. Prior to moving into management, Sara worked as a Line Maintenance Technician for eight years with TSI in the Dry Etch Area. During this time, she went back to school to earn a Mechatronics Certificate at Sierra College. This enabled her to build a great relationship with the Mechatronics Program and onboard many of their graduates.