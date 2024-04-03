First Partner Siebel Newsom Tours Sierra College to Spotlight Programs Preparing Students for Well-Paying Jobs
ROCKLIN – Today, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, alongside the Governor’s Council for Career Education, visited Sierra College’s workforce programs that are empowering students by providing training for well-paying jobs. During the visit, the First Partner met with students from the Mechatronics program – created to meet regional industry needs – as they worked in the college’s Makerspace.
“The Sierra College Mechatronics program is a great example of the commitment the Governor and I share to provide Californians with pathways to well-compensated careers so they have the resources to provide for themselves and their families. The focus on recruiting more women into STEM fields like mechatronics also furthers our goal to close the wage, wealth, and opportunity gaps by uplifting women in industries that traditionally exclude us.” – First Partner Siebel Newsom
“It was a pleasure welcoming California leaders to Sierra College to see the results of the hard work of faculty, staff, and students in changing lives,” said Willy Duncan, Sierra College Superintendent/President. “Working closely with the local business community and with the support of our community and the State of California we are helping students find new opportunities.”
BIGGER PICTURE: Last year, Governor Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom launched California’s Family Agenda, which overhauled how California thinks about education and ensures all kids can access a quality education, be safe on campus, get healthy meals and mental health care, have the freedom to read books and learn history, and ensure parents have the right to actively participate in their child’s learning.
Shortly after the tour, the First Partner opened Governor Newsom’s Council for Career Education, which convened their first off-site meeting later that day on Sierra College’s campus. The Council includes members from state level leadership representing Tk-12 , higher education, labor, and the business community:
Ben Chida, Chief Deputy Cabinet Secretary, Office of the Governor
Michael Drake, President, University of California
Sonya Christian, Chancellor, California Community Colleges
Kristen Soares, President, Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities
Tony Thurmond, Superintendent of Public Instruction, California Department of Education
Joe Stephenshaw, Director, California Department of Finance
Dee Dee Myers – Senior Advisor and Director, Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development
Jennifer Barrera, President and CEO, California Chamber of Commerce
Jeff Freitas, President, California Federation of Teachers
Stewart Knox, Secretary, California Labor and Workforce Development Agency
Josh Fryday, Chief Service Officer, California Volunteers
