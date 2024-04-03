Manchin Announces $2.6 Million For Three West Virginia Research Projects

April 02, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,667,724 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for three West Virginia projects. The funding will support research into improving West Virginia manufacturing for the defense industry, resources to better recruit and retain our STEM teachers, and enhance our detection of sleep apnea to improve clinical outcomes for patients.

“The National Science Foundation continues to be an important partner for the Mountain State through their investments in groundbreaking research opportunities. I am pleased NSF is investing more than $2.6 million in these three initiatives,” said Senator Manchin. “These funds will provide small businesses with resources to meet federal standards and compete for defense contracts, as well as invest in our STEM teachers and improve the health outcomes for West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that advance academic research and support our universities across West Virginia.”

Individual awards listed below: