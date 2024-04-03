El Paso area CBP officers find drugs hidden in hamburger and seize money

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry have had a busy two weeks. A total of 62.18 pounds of methamphetamine, 25.27 pounds of fentanyl, 158.64 pounds of marijuana were intercepted, $162,539 of illicit currency was seized, and 44 fugitives were arrested within the last two weeks.

“These seizures and arrests are a perfect example of the hard work that our CBP officers are doing on a daily basis,” said Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “We all have a professional and personal stake in working hard to keep our communities safe.”

On March 14, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted 0.90 pounds of methamphetamines from a 34-year-old male U.S citizen. CBP officers discovered one methamphetamine filled bundle strapped to the male’s leg during a pat down search was being conducted.

On March 18, CBP officers working at the Ysleta border crossing intercepted 0.19 pounds of fentanyl from a 32-year-old female U.S. citizen. The discovery was made after CBP officers found a bundle of fentanyl wrapped in black tape inside the female’s purse. During the booking process at a detention facility, a body x-ray scan revealed a bundle in the female’s vaginal cavity.

On March 21, CBP officers working at the Presidio border crossing intercepted 61.28 pounds of methamphetamine from a 34-year-old male Mexican citizen. The man arrived via vehicle and was referred for a secondary inspection due to travel inconsistencies. CBP officers discovered aluminum foiled wrapped packages in the gas tank area. Later, CBP officer working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing seized $78,385 from a58-year-old-male U.S. citizen for bringing currency across the border for other people.

Drugs hidden in hamburger.

On March 23, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted 0.034 pounds of fentanyl from a 27-year-old female U.S. citizen. CBP officers found a plastic wrapped bundle inside a hamburger that the female was bringing back from Mexico.

On March 26, CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing intercepted 25.08 pounds of fentanyl from a 25-year-old male Mexican citizen and a 22-year-old female Mexican citizen. The seizure occurred following a non-intrusive search of the vehicle which revealed anomalies in the rear doors of the vehicle. Later, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted 158.64 pounds of marijuana during a routine inspection of the trunk area of the vehicle.

In addition, 44 arrests were made for crimes such as embezzlement, child sexual assault, assault with a deadly weapon, larceny, alien smuggling, dangerous drugs, and driving under the influence.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to federal/state authorities for prosecution.