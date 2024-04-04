New Telehealth Psychology Practice Offers Exclusive Services for Adolescent and Adult ADHD in New York
Volpe Psychological Services, P.C. is set to advance the treatment of Adolescent and Adult Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in New York.
By focusing on ADHD and offering services via telehealth, we can reach many individuals and have a more significant impact on people’s lives.”MASSAPEQUA, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volpe Psychological Services, P.C., a new telehealth specialty psychology practice, is set to advance the treatment of Adolescent and Adult Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). This practice focuses on ADHD and related mental health conditions, offering a unique blend of assessment, therapeutic interventions, and executive skills training.
An estimated 3.3 million U.S. children ages 12 to 17 have been diagnosed with ADHD. As of 2020, more than 366 million adults worldwide have ADHD. Many people suffer silently, struggling in school, work, and interpersonal relationships because they have never been appropriately identified or helped.
The practice’s mission is to provide accessible, high-quality mental health services to adolescents and adults trying to manage their ADHD. By leveraging the power of telehealth, the practice can reach patients in remote areas, breaking down geographical barriers to access. With the ongoing ADHD medication shortage entering its second year, access to behavioral interventions is even more essential at this time.
Volpe Psychological Services, P.C. specializes in ADHD and related executive function challenges. The practice offers a range of services, including diagnostic assessment, individual therapy, and executive skills training. Virtual workshops are also provided to caregivers, educators, and healthcare professionals. The executive skills training program is designed to help individuals with ADHD improve their time management, organization, planning, and other executive functions.
“We believe that everyone with ADHD deserves access to specialized care,” said Dr. Joseph Volpe, Psychologist and Director who has specialized in ADHD for over 25 years. “By focusing on ADHD and offering services via telehealth, we can reach many individuals and have a more significant impact on people’s lives.” Research supports telehealth’s efficacy for various mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, and PTSD.
The practice is currently accepting new patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit drjosephvolpe.com or call (934) 263-0033.
