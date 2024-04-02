CPLT conducted POM training in Temotu Province

Twenty nine officers from the Royal Solomon Island Police (RSIPF) and eight officers from Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) have completed a week-long Public Order Management (POM) training program conducted by China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) in Temotu Province recently.

Caretaker Deputy Premier Temotu Province Honorable Nickson Lanoli said，“Commissioner Zhao Jinyong and team members of CPLT，we appreciate and acknowledge your historical presence here. It is a milestone for the province in strengthening the Solomon Island (SI) and China relationship formally established in 2019.The development benefit is overwhelming as we had already seen in the recent years. We witnessed the development of sports stadiums and other infrastructures in other provinces.”

“On behalf of my government and my province, I wish to convey a deep gratitude to CPLT for your support. Thank you for coming out in this furthest province to carry out the needed training for our officers. The visit and training is proof of the strong bilateral relationship between our two countries. I believe today the public will be convinced and realize the benefits of this relationship. I want to encourage officers to join the planned training with full commitment, so that our officers can be capable of carrying out law and order in our Province,” said Deputy Premier Lanoli.

Team Leader (TL) CPLT Commissioner Zhao Jinyong said，“Thank you for the warm welcome and friendship delivered to us. In line with the principle of professionalism, efficiency, friendship, openness, transparency and goodwill, CPLT have built brotherhood-like friendship with the Ministry of Police, National Security and correctional services (MPNSCS). CPLT continues to conduct training to the provincial police, including the use of China-donated equipments, police techniques and tactics, POM and riot control, close personnel protection, etc. Although Temotu is the furthest province with isolated islands，finally we arrive here to leave no province behind.”

“I strongly believe that the first step to Temotu is a good start. The cooperation between us has achieved fruitful outcomes on the basis of mutual respect, mutual trust and mutual assistance. CPLT is planning to extend communication and cooperation, to establish long-term and stable bilateral law enforcement cooperation. We will fully support RSIPF and CSSI to improve operational capability, to keep security and safety, to promote the cooperation to be more professional, more efficientt and more friendly,” said Commissioner Zhao Jinyong.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Temotu Province Superintendent James Toaki expressed his heartfelt gratitude to CPLT for their dedicated preparations and contributions to the training program. He also extended his sincere appreciation to the Assistant Commissioner of RSIPF Mr. Stanley Riolo for his presence.

PPC James Toaki said, “Professionalism should be observed by all personnel. All officers must apply the acquired skills, good judgement and police behavior that is expected. As we are gearing up towards joint elections that falls on 17 April 2024 the POM training organized by CPLT is vitally important that officers’ must be upskilled. The training enables officers to understand the use of force.”

Superintendent Toaki said, “I cannot express how grateful I am. Thank you so much for your contribution and support towards the training. I am truly speechless when it comes to expressing my gratitude. Your generosity and thoughtfulness have torched our hearts in ways that words cannot describe. Thank you for making the training program possible.”

“It is lucky for the RSIPF to have you CPLT as supporting partner. Thank you for being here for us when we needed it the most. Your unwavering support has made all the difference and I cannot thank you enough to your team and your government for providing the skills and the training. CPLT are truly amazing friends to RSIPF. We feel blessed to have you as a friend in need,” said PPC James Toaki.

Mr. Toaki added, “Commissioner Zhao, our hearts are filled with joy and hope as you and your team have step to our beloved province. Such further assistance will help to ensure the effective and efficient provisions of the policing services.”

Supervising Commandant, Lata Correction Centre John Vaka said, “The visit of CPLT brings a great hope and prosperity to the centre management and each individual staff. I also very proud indeed that eight Correctional officers form part of the POM Training with RSIPF officers to improve their physical confidence and understanding to equip them with effective skills and knowledge that will enhance their interactions to address any public disorder within Lata township especially for the upcoming joint elections and also to address any disorder or disturbances within Lata Correction Centre.”

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Corporate Support of RSIPF Stanley Riolo said, “This training is timely and vital for developing the capability and capacity of our officers ahead of the joint elections. Big thanks to our partner CPLT for the important role they have played in training our officers on the use of individual and POM equipment’s especially the new knowledge, tactical skills and techniques that showcased in this training program.”

“We acknowledge the positive contributions CPLT have made in how to deal with POM situations that may arise in the future. I trust and believe that our officers will be able to effectively carry out our mandated responsibilities and continue to serve our people more efficiently, fairly and professionally as expected. With our achievements in successfully completing this training, our officers can devote themselves to a successful and safe joint election,” said AC Riolo.

During the stay, Culture exchange including police culture, Chinese tea culture, and Chinese characters also conducted in promoting mutual understanding between China and SI.

//End//

A 6 kilometres route march organized before the POM training

A group photo during the opening ceremony of POM training

Assistant commissioner of RSIPF Mr. Stanley Riolo and Commissioner Zhao Jinyong, the team leader of CPLT attended the parade

Chinese tea culture exchange organized by the instructor of CPLT Li Caitang

Officers practiced how to use Chinese chopsticks

One of the officers from RSIPF showed the writing of his Chinese name.