Calf Pasture Pumping Station Study Report

On April 2, 2024, the Boston Landmarks Commission posted a study report on the proposed designation of the Calf Pasture Pumping Station as a Landmark under Chapter 772 of the Acts of 1975, as amended.

Located on Columbia Point in the Dorchester section of Boston, the Calf Pasture Pumping Station Complex consists of three buildings—the Pumping Station, Gate House/Filth Hoist, and West Shaft Entrance— all Romanesque Revival in style and constructed in 1883. The three buildings serviced a then-innovative public sewerage system and remained in continuous use for 85 years.

The Calf Pasture Pumping Station Complex is historically and architecturally significant at the local, regional, and national levels for its role in the development of a modern, innovative, and comprehensive sewerage system in Boston and as a model for cities nationwide; as an exemplar of late 19th century civic architecture; and as the work of Boston’s first City Architect, George A. Clough, a prolific designer of public buildings. Largely intact and still dramatically prominent in the landscape, the Pumping Station Complex represents significant achievements in technology, social reform, and architectural design in the late 19th century.

Read the Calf Pasture Pumping Station study report

There are two ways to provide feedback on this potential landmark designation:

  1. Please provide your written feedback at this link: feedback form.
  2. You can also attend the virtual public hearing scheduled for April 23, 2024. Members of the public can attend this hearing and provide comments there. Please look for the meeting notice in the public meetings notice section of the City website.

