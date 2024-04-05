Winnipeg body image educator & author Teri Hofford set to tour Canada, inspiring body & self acceptance coast to coast
Teri Hofford announces The Homecoming Tour: An Evening of Books, Bodies & Being Yourself - a cross-Canada tour that includes 12 Canadian cities.
I'm really excited to connect with my online community in real life...something special happens when we create compassionate spaces and experiences for people to be seen and heard.”WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Body image educator, best selling author, and photographer Teri Hofford announces the launch of The Homecoming Tour: An Evening of Books, Bodies & Being Yourself - a cross-Canada tour that will include 12 Canadian cities, beginning in Winnipeg and ending in Halifax, NS. This 2 hour event, inspired by Teri’s upcoming memoir - Homecoming: Tales of Travel, Discovery & Self Acceptance, will leave the attendees feeling seen, heard, and less alone in their body & self journeys. This is revolutionary because this event is not just about sharing literary works, but also about sparking conversations around body positivity, self-discovery, and acceptance, inspiring confidence across the country.
— Teri Hofford
"I've had this dream for a long time, about driving across Canada and just sharing knowledge and stories in an effort to uplift and empower as many people as possible - kind of like a fairy, sprinkling confidence and encouragement like glitter," says Hofford. "I'm really excited to connect with my online community in real life and give us all a chance to share space and heal different aspects of ourselves in these small intimate gatherings - something special happens when we create compassionate spaces and experiences for people to be seen and heard."
Hofford is no stranger to hosting what she calls "Empowerment Experiences" first starting with her photography experiences and then expanding into giving talks, hosting workshops at conferences and events around the world and sharing her insights and expertise on body image, self-esteem, and confidence. Her message is one of encouragement and compassion, and she inspires audiences to embrace their own unique beauty, challenge societal expectations and to accept themselves just as they are. In the past many of her events have focused solely on body image, however this event, she says, is going to be slightly different:
"I'm going to give people a glimpse into the Teri I was before they knew me as Teri the photographer or Teri the body image educator - my new book Homecoming is all about exploring my past, lessons learned (both delightful and difficult), and I am equal parts excited and nervous because we are going to delve into themes of shame, being the "good girl", and self value. Some of the stories might shock people, but that's what makes this fun and helps my community get to know me beyond what they see and assume about me online."
The Homecoming Tour officially launches on June 28, 2024 at the Rocke Event Center in Winnipeg, Manitoba, followed by a journey to Regina, Calgary, Salmon Arm, Kelowna, Vancouver, Victoria and Edmonton in July and London, Toronto, Prince Edward County, and Halifax in August.
Tickets for the Winnipeg event, as well as information for additional location information for the tour, can be found at at Hofford's website.
