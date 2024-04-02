Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,519 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Announces More Than $470K in Land and Water Conservation Grants to Develop and Upgrade Local West Virginia Parks

Charleston, WV – Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced $470,254 in funding for projects to improve public outdoor recreation, provide additional fields and playground access across West Virginia and to develop West Milford’s first community park. This funding was secured through Chairman Manchin’s historic Great American Outdoors Act.  

“Today’s announcement is welcome and exciting news for communities across Wild and Wonderful West Virginia. I am proud that the Great American Outdoors Act continues to make major investments in our parks and public lands for our children and grandchildren. Across West Virginia, families will be able to enjoy renovated and safer park facilities where they can gather for basketball games, summer barbecues and everything in between,” said Chairman Manchin.

Project Details:

  • $150,000 – Larenim Park Amphitheater Rehabilitation, Mineral County, West Virginia.
    • This grant will increase public outdoor recreation opportunities for the community of Mineral County by renovating the amphitheater at Larenim Park. The renovated stage, seating, and parking area will allow Mineral County to offer outdoor events and entertainment for all members of the community.
  • $124,850 – West Milford Town Park Development, West Milford, West Virginia.
    • This grant will increase public outdoor recreation opportunities for residents in the town of West Milford by developing West Milford Town Park in the town of West Milford. The grant will support the creation of a community park in a town that currently does not have one, providing both recreational opportunities as well as outdoor community events. The new park will have a basketball court, pavilions, and exercise equipment.
  • $99,964 – Bridge Park Pickleball, Hurricane, West Virginia.
    • This grant will improve public outdoor recreation opportunities for the residents of the City of Hurricane by renovating Hurricane Bridge Park in the City of Hurricane. New pickleball courts, sidewalk, additional amenities, and a canopy shade structure will be installed.
  • $58,000 – Moundsville Riverfront Park Improvements, Moundsville, West Virginia.
    • This grant will improve public outdoor recreation opportunities for the City of Moundsville residents by renovating Riverfront Park in the City of Moundsville. The renovation of the park will allow the City of Moundsville additional recreational opportunities for youth and adults by providing pickleball courts, a basketball half-court, and ADA accessibility. 
  • $37,440 – Barbour County Park Improvements, Belington, West Virginia. 
    • This grant will improve public outdoor recreation opportunities for the residents of Barbour County by renovating Barbour County Park Ballfield and Playground in the City of Belington. The improvements of electrical upgrades, constructing new dugouts, and installing playground equipment at Barbour County Park Ballfield and Playground will give more teams an additional field to play on and more children access to the playground. 

You just read:

Manchin Announces More Than $470K in Land and Water Conservation Grants to Develop and Upgrade Local West Virginia Parks

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more