Attorney General James Wins $811 Million Judgment Against Predatory Company That Targeted Immigrant Detainees

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that her office, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), and a multistate coalition won a $811 million judgment against a bond services company, Libre by Nexus, Inc., its parent company Nexus Services, Inc., and its principals, Micheal Donovan, Richard Moore, and Evan Ajin, for unfairly targeting immigrants and their families with deceptive and abusive tactics. Libre targeted immigrants held in federal detention centers and their family members with predatory contracts with unconscionable terms. Today’s judgment prohibits Libre from continuing its predatory practices and requires the company to pay $231 million in restitution to affected consumers nationwide. It also requires the defendants to pay a total of $580 million dollars in penalties to the CFPB, New York, Virginia, and Massachusetts. New York will receive $13.8 million in penalties and $13.7 million will go to affected New York consumers.

“This judgment is a victory for thousands of immigrant families who lost their life savings and were targeted and preyed on by Libre,” said Attorney General James. “Libre exploited vulnerable immigrants and their families to pad its pockets, and that is illegal and unconscionable. Anytime a company harms New Yorkers with abusive and deceptive tactics, my office will not hesitate to take action to protect the most vulnerable.”

Attorney General James, the CFPB and the attorneys general of Massachusetts and Virginia sued Libre for preying on immigrants held in federal detention centers. Libre promised to secure immigrants’ release on bond while their immigration claims were processed, while concealing or misrepresenting the true nature and costs of its services, collecting thousands of dollars in fees above the face value of the bonds, and forcing immigrants to wear ankle monitors that caused physical pain and suffering.

Attorney General James asks any individual who has been harmed by Libre to contact her office by filing an online complaint with OAG’s Consumer Frauds Bureau or by calling 1-800-771-7755

This matter was handled by Assistant Attorney General Franklin Romeo and former Assistant Attorneys General Joseph Mueller and Stewart Dearing, under the supervision of Bureau Chief Jane M. Azia and Deputy Bureau Chief Laura Levine. The Consumer Frauds and Protection Bureau is part of the Division of Economic Justice, which is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General Chris D’Angelo and is overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.