HHS Awards More Than $400,000 to North Dakota State University

BISMARCK – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced an academic research enhancement award of $434,929 to North Dakota State University. This grant, distributed through the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, will support early childhood homophone learning.
