Governor Abbott Reappoints Riskind To Texas Public Finance Authority

TEXAS, April 2 - April 2, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Jay Riskind to the Texas Public Finance Authority for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Authority issues and sells bonds for designated state agencies to finance the acquisition or construction of buildings.

Jay Riskind of Austin is president of The Riskind Group and managing partner and co-chair of Fractal Holdings. He is chair of The Riskind Foundation and a board member of The Elliott School of International Affairs at The George Washington University (GW). He is a former chair of the Shangrila Farms Ltd. Steering Committee, former board member of the Yunnan Mountain Heritage Foundation, and former entrepreneur in residence at Zhejiang University School of Business. Additionally, he was an enterprise club member of the American Enterprise Institute and a member of the International Franchise Association. Riskind received a Bachelor of Arts in International Affairs and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from GW.