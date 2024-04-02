Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,503 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Reappoints Riskind To Texas Public Finance Authority

TEXAS, April 2 - April 2, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Jay Riskind to the Texas Public Finance Authority for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Authority issues and sells bonds for designated state agencies to finance the acquisition or construction of buildings.

Jay Riskind of Austin is president of The Riskind Group and managing partner and co-chair of Fractal Holdings. He is chair of The Riskind Foundation and a board member of The Elliott School of International Affairs at The George Washington University (GW). He is a former chair of the Shangrila Farms Ltd. Steering Committee, former board member of the Yunnan Mountain Heritage Foundation, and former entrepreneur in residence at Zhejiang University School of Business. Additionally, he was an enterprise club member of the American Enterprise Institute and a member of the International Franchise Association. Riskind received a Bachelor of Arts in International Affairs and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from GW.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Reappoints Riskind To Texas Public Finance Authority

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more