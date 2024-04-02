Submit Release
Americares Statement on Aid Worker Attack in Gaza

We are devastated and heartbroken for the families, friends and colleagues of the World Central Kitchen aid workers who were killed while selflessly working to alleviate suffering in Gaza. Far too many humanitarian workers have already been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7. As a humanitarian organization, we believe violence against aid workers cannot be tolerated and more must be done to end this senseless killing. That is why we continue to urgently call for a lasting ceasefire to ensure the safety of civilians and aid workers and allow life-saving operations to resume.

These attacks not only endanger innocent lives, but also impede crucial humanitarian efforts that offer the only hope for survival for civilians at risk of dying from injuries, famine or disease.

Aid workers in Gaza and around the world know what’s at stake and continue to risk their lives to do their job, but we should not have to ask them to make the ultimate sacrifice alongside so many innocent civilians.

