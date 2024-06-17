Fantastical Tale of Redemption and Discovery Set in Ancient Rome Hits Shelves
THE GOLDEN WARRIOR by Soraya Rose
With its compelling narrative and unforgettable characters, The Golden Warrior is poised to become a must-read for fans of historical fiction and epic fantasy alike.”UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Golden Warrior, the eagerly awaited debut novel by author Soraya Rose, is a gripping tale of self-discovery that mark the beginning of an epic series sure to captivate readers of all ages.
— BookTrib
In The Golden Warrior, the life of Cassius, a slave and gladiator of considerable renown, takes an unexpected turn when he receives a visit from his long-departed father. What follows is a journey of discovery and empowerment as Cassius realizes that he possesses gifts bestowed upon him by the Gods, gifts that transcend his skills as a gladiator.
As Cassius embarks on a quest to harness these newfound abilities, he not only undergoes profound self-reflection but also gains a fresh perspective on the world and the people around him. With each step of his journey, he learns valuable lessons about trust, betrayal, and the true meaning of honor.
The Golden Warrior is more than just a tale of adventure, it’s a story about the power of belief, the importance of forging genuine connections, and the enduring strength of the human spirit.
Readers will be swept away by the richly imagined world of ancient Rome, brought to life with vivid prose and meticulous attention to historical detail. From the blood-soaked arenas of the Colosseum to the bustling streets of the Eternal City, The Golden Warrior offers an immersive reading experience that will leave readers eagerly anticipating the next installment in the series.
With its compelling narrative and unforgettable characters, The Golden Warrior is poised to become a must-read for fans of historical fiction and epic fantasy alike. Don't miss your chance to embark on this thrilling journey of redemption and discovery.
The Golden Warrior is available for purchase on Amazon and other retailers where books are sold.
About the Author:
Soraya Rose, a lady who melds her scientific background with her innate gifts of intuition, empathy, and clairvoyance, enriches the lives of everyone who not only know her, but also seek her help. From a young age, Soraya felt drawn to the WW2 Watchtowers of the Eastern Shore. Together with "The Towers" as she affectionately calls them, and a plethora of deities including angels, dragons, and gargoyles, she works harmoniously with the Earth's ley lines and energy. Using the healing modalities of Reiki and Integrated Energy Therapy (IET©), Soraya channels energy to restore balance. Today, she lives on the Eastern Shore with her family and steadfast companion, Neha, her warrior cat, and weaves together her knowledge and gifts to not only provide amazing sessions for clients, but also to teach about the metaphysical through books and classes. Visit at https://www.sorayarose.com.
Soraya Rose
Soraya Rose, Author
+1 203-226-0199
email us here