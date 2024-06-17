Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,850 in the last 365 days.

Fantastical Tale of Redemption and Discovery Set in Ancient Rome Hits Shelves

Soraya Rose

The Golden Warrior

THE GOLDEN WARRIOR by Soraya Rose

With its compelling narrative and unforgettable characters, The Golden Warrior is poised to become a must-read for fans of historical fiction and epic fantasy alike.”
— BookTrib
UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Golden Warrior, the eagerly awaited debut novel by author Soraya Rose, is a gripping tale of self-discovery that mark the beginning of an epic series sure to captivate readers of all ages.

In The Golden Warrior, the life of Cassius, a slave and gladiator of considerable renown, takes an unexpected turn when he receives a visit from his long-departed father. What follows is a journey of discovery and empowerment as Cassius realizes that he possesses gifts bestowed upon him by the Gods, gifts that transcend his skills as a gladiator.

As Cassius embarks on a quest to harness these newfound abilities, he not only undergoes profound self-reflection but also gains a fresh perspective on the world and the people around him. With each step of his journey, he learns valuable lessons about trust, betrayal, and the true meaning of honor.

The Golden Warrior is more than just a tale of adventure, it’s a story about the power of belief, the importance of forging genuine connections, and the enduring strength of the human spirit.

Readers will be swept away by the richly imagined world of ancient Rome, brought to life with vivid prose and meticulous attention to historical detail. From the blood-soaked arenas of the Colosseum to the bustling streets of the Eternal City, The Golden Warrior offers an immersive reading experience that will leave readers eagerly anticipating the next installment in the series.

With its compelling narrative and unforgettable characters, The Golden Warrior is poised to become a must-read for fans of historical fiction and epic fantasy alike. Don't miss your chance to embark on this thrilling journey of redemption and discovery.

The Golden Warrior is available for purchase on Amazon and other retailers where books are sold.


About the Author:

Soraya Rose, a lady who melds her scientific background with her innate gifts of intuition, empathy, and clairvoyance, enriches the lives of everyone who not only know her, but also seek her help. From a young age, Soraya felt drawn to the WW2 Watchtowers of the Eastern Shore. Together with "The Towers" as she affectionately calls them, and a plethora of deities including angels, dragons, and gargoyles, she works harmoniously with the Earth's ley lines and energy. Using the healing modalities of Reiki and Integrated Energy Therapy (IET©), Soraya channels energy to restore balance. Today, she lives on the Eastern Shore with her family and steadfast companion, Neha, her warrior cat, and weaves together her knowledge and gifts to not only provide amazing sessions for clients, but also to teach about the metaphysical through books and classes. Visit at https://www.sorayarose.com.

Soraya Rose
Soraya Rose, Author
+1 203-226-0199
email us here

You just read:

Fantastical Tale of Redemption and Discovery Set in Ancient Rome Hits Shelves

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more