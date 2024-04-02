UCCF national director to step down at the end of the current academic year

Following the UCCF Trust Board (TB) announcement (FEB 27) that National Director, Richard Cunningham had decided to make this his final academic year (2023/4), UCCF staff have today been updated.

Since announcing his departure, Richard has intentionally and gradually been handing over key responsibilities to allow a smooth transition. After Easter, most executive-level discussions and strategic planning will understandably be focussed on the following academic year (2024/5). Also, the new UCCF CEO role has secured a high level of interest from men and women across four continents. Initial informal interviews are already underway, and this will accelerate after Easter.

In light of all this, Richard formally stepped down from being on staff on March 31, and in recognition of two decades of service to UCCF, has accepted the TB’s offer of a 3-month sabbatical. This will enable him to step back from the responsibilities of running an organisation and have the space to plan, pray and prepare for the future.

Until the new CEO starts (expected August), his responsibilities will be shared by the Executive Team, who will continue to operate on a collegiate basis during the transition period.

Part of Richard’s final message to staff, via the internal Transmission newsletter, Richard said: “Having worked with hundreds of staff over the last 20 years, I thank God for each of them. I am especially mindful of any staff who may have left UCCF before they wanted to. May I repeat what I said in Transmission (MAR18): ‘If a staff worker is enjoying their job and valuing all that is good about being part of a team involved in vibrant mission, to leave that role before you want to can provoke genuine grief and deep sadness, We are deeply sorry for any instances where we have failed those individuals and caused hurt’.”

“Let’s pray that this precious Fellowship of students, staff and supporters will be strengthened and renewed as UCCF anticipates a new academic year with a new Director at the helm. CU witness – students reaching students for Christ – will always have a special place in my heart and prayers. May the Lord richly bless you.”