Eisenhower Foundation To Commemorate 80th Anniversary of D-Day

This historic event will bring together & honor World War II veterans. The event is free and open to the public.

ABILENE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Eisenhower Foundation invites all World War II veterans to the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene, Kan., on June 6, 2024, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The D-Day+80 Years event is free and open to the public. Events will include a Meet a World War II Veteran Reception, Remembrance Ceremony, Veterans Panel, free admission to the Eisenhower Presidential Museum, speakers, military reenactors, hands-on education programs, and more. Guests will include World War II veterans, dignitaries, military leaders, and elected officials.

Visitors can also view two temporary exhibits that will be on display— 𝐶𝑜𝑙𝑑 𝑊𝑎𝑟: 𝑆𝑜𝑣𝑖𝑒𝑡𝑠, 𝑆𝑝𝑖𝑒𝑠, 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑆𝑒𝑐𝑟𝑒𝑡𝑠 and 𝐿𝑜𝑜𝑘𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝐵𝑎𝑐𝑘: 𝑇ℎ𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑔ℎ 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝐿𝑒𝑛𝑠 𝑜𝑓 𝐹𝑎𝑏𝑟𝑖𝑐𝑒 𝐵𝑜𝑢𝑟𝑔𝑒. 𝐿𝑜𝑜𝑘𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝐵𝑎𝑐𝑘 is an exhibit curated by French photographer Fabrice Bourges, who has captured almost 20 years of photographs from D-Day ceremonies and events in Normandy, France.

“It is our responsibility, as the descendants of survivors and heroes, to remember the sacrifice made by so many during World War II,” said Meredith Sleichter, Executive Director of the Eisenhower Foundation. “We are honored to be hosting veterans and their families, and we hope the public will join us for this historic event.”

Led by General Dwight D. Eisenhower, the D-Day operation of June 6, 1944, brought together the land, air, and sea forces of the Allied armies in what became the largest amphibious invasion in military history. This operation turned the tide of World War II and led to the eventual Allied victory over Nazi tyranny.

The non-profit Eisenhower Foundation was formed in 1945 with the mission to honor and champion the relevance today of the life and leadership of Dwight D. Eisenhower through compelling programs and events that celebrate his life and legacy.

“We must pass down the stories of the soldiers who witnessed the worst face of humanity,” Sleichter said. “We must collect, preserve, share and listen to these stories, so that we may never find ourselves in a world as dark as that again.”

For more information or to register a veteran to attend, please contact Lisa Kijowski, Ike’s Soldiers Specialist, at 785-263-6771, or visit www.eisenhowerfoundation.net/dday80.