Consilium Staffing Wins ClearlyRated’s 2024 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for Service Excellence in Locums

Consilium Staffing awarded Best of Staffing for exceptional service to clients and candidates, reaffirming commitment to excellence.

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONSILIUM STAFFING WINS CLEARLYRATED’S 2024 BEST OF STAFFING CLIENT AND TALENT AWARDS FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE

Consilium Staffing, a leading locum tenens agency, proudly announces its recognition as a recipient of the prestigious Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for delivering exceptional service to clients and candidates. Presented in partnership with Gold sponsor ClearEdge Marketing, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award underscores Consilium's commitment to excellence and industry-leading performance, as acknowledged by ratings provided by clients and candidates.

Each year, fewer than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada earn the esteemed Best of Staffing designation. This recognition is a testament to Consilium's unwavering dedication to providing superior service, evidenced by the remarkable satisfaction scores received. Consilium Staffing received satisfaction ratings of 9 or 10 out of 10 from an impressive 72.1% of their clients and 69% of their placed job candidates, significantly surpassing industry averages.

"Our company works tirelessly to prioritize service excellence, and we are honored to be acknowledged for our efforts," said Matt Baade, Executive Vice President for Consilium. "This recognition reaffirms our commitment to delivering outstanding experiences to both our clients and candidates."

Eric Gregg, CEO of ClearlyRated, expressed his excitement in introducing the 2024 Best of Staffing winners, applauding their resilience and dedication to excellence despite the challenges faced in 2023. "These firms have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service, setting a benchmark for excellence in the industry," remarked Gregg.

About Consilium Staffing

Consilium is a distinguished locum tenens firm with over a decade of award-winning experience in the healthcare staffing sector. Founded by six healthcare staffing leaders with a combined industry experience of over 70 years, Consilium's approach prioritizes people and relationships over mere placements, exemplified by its steadfast commitment to serving healthcare facilities.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated specializes in satisfaction research for professional service firms, employing a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help firms measure their service experience, enhance their online reputation, and differentiate based on service quality.

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the preeminent accolade in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies for superior service quality, based entirely on ratings from clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are prominently featured on ClearlyRated.com, facilitating buyers of professional services in identifying service leaders and vetting prospective firms.

Contact

K. Morehouse, Sr. Director Marketing & Communications

p. (214) 272-6935

kmorehouse@consiliumstaffing.com