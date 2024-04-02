Columbia Green Technologies Adds New Regional Sales Manager: Justin Schopp and Erik Svensson
Columbia Green Technologies is a global leader in the green roof market industry, which that is forecasted to be a $13.7 billion dollar industry by 2026 according to Expert Market Research. We are committed to providing green roofs and green amenity spaces to assist with the impact of the ever-changing climate, while promoting sustainability and wellness, thus supporting building owners and their investors with positive returns on their long-term ESG investments.
We are excited to announce we have 2 new members of our team. We recently hired Justin Schopp who will be overseeing our Mid-Atlantic Regional Sales (DC, MD, VA) as well as Erik Svensson who will be overseeing our Pacific Northwest Regional Sales (OR & WA). They both have a background in construction and landscaping and bring a wealth of experience with them.
Columbia Green Technologies is a leader in the green roof market industry. Columbia Green offers the most innovative green roof, amenity deck and blue roof systems in the market from the roof, down the wall and to the ground. In addition to our various green roof systems, we are a complete amenity deck provider offering pavers, pedestals, and foam. Also, our products are now helping create PARKS above structure. Our green roofs solve a variety of problems associated with aging infrastructure and urbanization by bringing nature back into the urban landscape. Our products help designers and developers achieve nature-based designs in buildings and neighborhoods which improves wellness and helps building owners and their investors improve asset value. Our comprehensive solutions help save time and money from bidding to shipping to long-term maintenance. We are committed to not only successful installs but also to the long-term success of our projects. The green revolution is here and the time to act is now.
